Teenage Asian male found dead inside laundromat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – A teenage Asian male was found shot to death inside a laundromat in the 2400 block of South 34th street early Saturday morning.

Police were called to check on a person who had been shot just after 7:00 a.m.

On arrival, officers located the teen inside the business dead from apparent gunshot wounds

His identity has not yet been released, until notification of kin.

The investigation continues, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

