Saturday’s annual Bread of Life food giveaway helps at least 1,500 families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We all know the holidays can be a difficult time for families who are struggling financially.

Saturday, more than 200 volunteers handed out bags of groceries in the annual Bread of Life Thanksgiving food giveaway. Organizers of the event say preparations for the giveaway begin as early as March.

The success of the event relies heavily on grants, donations and food drives. This year the event helped at least 1,500 families in need.

One Wichita woman says both the free food and friendship makes her feel good about the holidays.

“Well, it’s really exciting for me because I don’t get very much food stamps, so this is my big meal,” said one woman who received food from the event.

Donna Pinaire, the director of Bread of Life said every family gets a turkey and the sides that you would want for your traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Several church groups and community organizations also helped out with collecting food donation for today’s giveaway.

