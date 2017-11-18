Photo Gallery: WSU vs. College of Charleston November 13 at Koch Arena

Members of the WSU Spirit Squad get the crowd on their feet before the tip-off Nov. 13. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

WSU cheerleaders cheer on the announcement of the starting players for the Shockers vs. College of Charleston game on November 13. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

WuShock celebrates alongside members of the WSU Spirit Squad ahead of the November 13 tip-off between WSU and College of Charleston. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Shocker fans look to the jumbo-tron as WSU players are announced ahead of the November 13 match-up. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Senior Forward Darral Willis Jr. drives past a College of Charleston defender during the November 13 game at Koch Arena. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Senior Center Ruano Nurger looks to pass as two College of Charleston defenders surround him. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Darral Willis Jr. looks on after passing the ball. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Rauno Nurger looks to pass as Guard Landry Shamet works to get open. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Darral Willis Jr. goes up for a rebound during the November 13 game against College of Charleston. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Shaq Morris easily moves past defenders as he goes up for two points during the November 13 game against College of Charleston. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Sophomore Guard Austin Reaves makes a pass during the November 13 match-up against College of Charleston. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Conner Frankamp moves past a defender during the College of Charleston game November 13 at Koch Arena. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Shaq Morris celebrates after the College of Charleston calls a time-out during the first half of the November 13 game at Koch Arena. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)

Senior Forward Rashard Kelly calls a time-out in the November 13 game against College of Charleston. (Photo courtesy Jess Vermeulen/KSN News)