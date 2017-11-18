Large grass fire in Butler Co. under control

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of a large grass fire in Butler County.

Crews on the scene believe the fire is spread across roughly 10 acres of land and cedar trees are burning.

According to authorities, the fire is under control. It is unknown what caused the grass fire to start.

Fire crews from multiple departments are still on the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.