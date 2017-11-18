Hutchinson man dies after crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man has died following a crash in Reno County Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Angel Montiel, 25, of Hutchinson, was traveling southbound on Wilson Road when the Chrysler he was traveling in left the roadway and sideswiped a tree. Montiel was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused Montiel’s vehicle to leave the roadway.

