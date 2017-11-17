Walmart cashier talks about random act of kindness

WMC-TV Published: Updated:

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) – A random act of kindness is going viral after a Walmart cashier helped a customer count the change to pay for his items.

Tracy Conner said she was simply doing her job when she checked out a customer who had lots of change, despite a line behind him.

“I love people, I love them,” Conner said.

For the past 12 years at the Clarksdale, Mississippi Walmart, that’s been obvious. Conner said what she did on the job is something she hopes more of us would do.

“It’s nothing special, and why they’re making such a big issue out of it I can’t wrap my brain around it,” Conner said.

She was in shock though when someone showed her a Facebook post by customer Spring Bowlin applauding her patience and generosity when she helped an older regular customer who forgot his wallet and only had change to pay.

Bowlin was a customer in line behind the man and snapped the photo.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s