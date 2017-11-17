USD 259 collects food to feed nearly 1,200 families in time for Thanksgiving

(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students and their parents showed just how giving they can be — by helping to collect food in time for Thanksgiving.

All the USD 259 schools took part in the food drive.

Items collected will got to the United Methodist Open Door program. The event is not only meant to help those less fortunate but to get the students involved as well.

“It used to be for years we struggled to get enough food but the students just love those activities and the students just love to give back as well,” said Deanne Smith, Executive Director of United Methodist Open Door.

Open Door organizers for the food drive say the items they collected Friday will go to feed nearly 1,200 families in the Wichita area.

