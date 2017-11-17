Traffic change comes to East Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers will notice a major traffic change in east Wichita.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, eastbound and westbound Kellogg traffic will shift onto the newly constructed frontage roads from Greenwich to Zelta.

In order to complete the shift, crews will open the new frontage roads, while taking live traffic off the current Kellogg highway.

“Drivers in the area, Saturday morning, should expect a period of approximately 30 minutes where law enforcement personnel direct traffic at the Greenwich intersection while the new frontage road signals are activated,” said Glen Scott, with the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

According to Scott, this will cause minor delays and congestion, as side roads in the area will close for a few minutes as traffic is shifted onto the new frontage roads.

He added that drivers should expect a delay less than five minutes.

The traffic change continues the multi-year project of Kellogg improvements, which started with Webb Road two years ago and continuing this year with Greenwich. Both these projects involve upgrading the highway to a freeway section.

“Travelers through the area will begin to see construction progressing,” said Scott. “They’ll begin to see bridgework at Greenwich, bridgework at Zelta, and embankment work as well. That’s the progress.”

Officials expect to complete the project in late 2021.

Drivers are encourages to plan ahead and stay informed by visiting the East Kellogg project website.

