Travis Becker Jr. charged with first-degree murder in the death of Perla Rodriguez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Travis J. Becker Jr., the boyfriend of Perla Rodriguez, was charged with first-degree murder Friday.

Becker was charged in the murder of his girlfriend Perla Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 42, was found dead by blunt force trauma in her home on Parkridge Street earlier this week.

His bond has been set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for November 30. Should Becker bond out, he must wear an electronic monitoring system.

