Officials still investigating cause of North Newton co-op fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire officials say they’re still looking for a cause behind Thursday’s co-op fire in North Newton.

Officials say they will be conducting interviews with the building owners and responders who helped put out the flames Thursday night.

Fire crews didn’t leave until 6 a.m. Friday. This was to make sure the fire was completely out.

Today investigators walked in and around the building to look for a cause.

Authorities said the fire was different than others and fire crews had to move position while putting it out for safety reasons. Because of very thick black smoke, the team also had to be cautious.

“The amount of smoke and low visibility that they encountered as well as the height of the pile of debris inside the stored products it was just an unsafe atmosphere for our folks to be in,” said Steve Roberson, Deputy Chief Newton Fire/EMS

The area is taped off for safety reasons and officials say to not enter or go near it.

The part of the building damaged was not being used by the co-op, but rather a recycling company.

