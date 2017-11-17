Man escapes house fire thanks to smoke alarm

By Published:
One man was transported to the hospital after a house fire Friday morning in the 800 block of North Terrace. (KSN Photo)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was transported to the hospital after a house fire Friday morning in the 800 block of North Terrace.

Wichita fire crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the home. Once inside, they found extensive fire.

“We were able to extinguish that. There was one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire,” said Battalion Chief Doug Winter, Wichita Fire Department. “A smoke alarm went off, and the occupant of the home was able to evacuate.”

The man was transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure is extensive.

