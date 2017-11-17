Goddard students raise money for Hurricane Harvey, Irma victims

(Photo courtesy KSN News)

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at Discovery Intermediate in Goddard started their Friday morning by being part of a greater cause.

Earlier this year, students raised money by selling bracelets that read “Discovery Cares…Harvey and Irma 2017.”

The school presented a check for more that $1,400 to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization that works to support hurricane victims and first responders by providing them catered BBQ meals.

“This was something that was totally outside of anything that’s going to benefit them directly today,” explained Andy Groneman, Operation BBQ Relief.

One student donated a month’s wort of allowance, saying it was the right thing to do.

“I just felt so bad to see that I had everything and they had so little,” said Aiden Tindall, 6th grader.

The money will help fund 1,400 meals.

