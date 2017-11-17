Fees to protest at Kansas Capitol to rise substantially

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The cost of protesting at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka is increasing – sometimes substantially.

Currently, Kansas charges $20 for any event at the Capitol. But beginning Jan. 1, it will charge based on the size of the event and other factors. The lowest price will be $50 for events that require no setup or cleanup.

The Kansas City Star reports factors increasing the price will include if groups require a podium, access to the public address system or tables and chairs.

Kansas Department of Administration spokesman John Milburn says the increase will help the state recover costs it incurs from providing space and cleanup for protests.

Davis Hammet, a Topeka activist, says the price for his group’s event in January went from $20 last year to $500 this year.

