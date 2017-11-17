Coffeyville man sentenced for trying to buy bomb online

By Published:
(KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Coffeyville man who tried to buy an explosive on the internet was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison.

Carlos Francisco Martin, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obtain an explosive with intent to destroy property. In his plea, he admitted he ordered an explosive from an internet site where users seek to remain anonymous and purchases are paid for in bitcoins.

Investigators tracked Martin’s purchases on the internet site, which included more than $4,000 worth of illegal drugs such as MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. In his plea, Martin admitted he tried to buy the explosive for the purpose of intimidating a rival drug dealer.

