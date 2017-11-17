Cheetos turkey? It’s one of a number of unique recipes this Thanksgiving

(KXAN) — Some people wanting to spice up their Thanksgiving are taking that challenge literally — with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as a major ingredient.

Reynolds Kitchen released that and a few other recipes on its website, including ones that incorporate Cool Ranch Doritos and Funyuns. All recipes involve coating a bird with butter or oil and then adding a cook’s choice of chips. The steps for the other versions can be found on this website.

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Turkey Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit Crush Cheetos in food processor or place them in a bag and break them up with a rolling pin Place stuffing inside turkey. Brush oil or butter on turkey and cover with crushed Cheetos Place an oven bag inside a large roasting pan and add 1 tsp. flour Slide turkey into bag. The opening of the bag should face the end of the pan and should stay inside it Close bag and cut six 1/2 inch slits in the top Remove turkey from oven when internal temperature is 180F in the thickest part of the thigh. Let it stand in the oven bag for 15 minutes, then cut it open and remove the turkey

On another note, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is less expensive this year, according to the American Farm Bureau. It says the average cost of a feast for 10 people is $49.12 — about 75 cents less than last year and the least expensive since 2013.

Milk, rolls and pie shells are all expected to be lower-priced items, but there are higher costs this year for stuffing, pumpkin pie mix and whipping cream.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.