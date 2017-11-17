Bombardier to bring 100 aviation production jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Good news for the aviation industry in Wichita. Bombardier says it will add 100 jobs as the company ramps up production of its global 7000 jet.

The company will move interior completion of its older Global 5000 jet to Wichita.

Besides the wiring, the planes will come to Wichita as a hard shell and the interior will be installed here.

The Global 5000 will also undergo flight testing in Wichita and will then be delivered to the customer from here.

This was a very exciting announcement for Bombardier, company officials say because they already do interior work for Learjet, Wichita is the perfect fit for the jobs.

Tonya Sudduth, General Manager, Learjet programs, says “It is a great opportunity for us here in Wichita. It is a chance for us to work on our premier product in business aircraft and it will just open so many doors.”

Announcements about the jobs are expected in early 2018.

