Body found in Texas identified as Liberal man

By Published: Updated:

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KSNW) – A Texas Sheriff’s Department said a body found in Texas is that of a Kansas man. That is according to Myhighplains.com

Officials say the body has been identified as 39-year-old Luis Eduardo Moreno from Liberal.

Moreno was reported missing on Nov. 2. His body was found north of Highway 54 on County Rd 15 along a fence line.

Officials are expecting to see autopsy results Friday afternoon.

The investigation continues and Sherman Co. Sheriffs office and the Texas Rangers are investigating his death as a homicide.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s