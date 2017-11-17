Arc’s Lights open on Thanksgiving night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN received a sneak peek of the Arc’s Lights. The display features more than 1.3 million lights.

Opening night for the display is scheduled for Thanksgiving night. The display runs evenings through Dec. 28.

It is The Arc of Sedgwick County’s largest fundraising event to support programs and services for nearly 4,000 individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Last year was our most successful year ever for this premier fundraising event for The Arc. We expect this year to continue to grow. This year’s exhibit is truly amazing. We have new displays alongside our traditional favorites. All funds raised will be used to help us provide qualify affordable programs to improve the lives of persons in our community living with developmental disabilities,” shared Kevin Fish, Executive Director.

The drive thru begins at the intersection of Douglas and St Paul St (between Meridian and West St).

This cost is $10 admission/carload on Friday and Saturday nights. A suggested $10 donation other nights helps The Arc provide quality programs and services at no or low cost for individuals with developmental disabilities. Pre-purchase $8 discounted admission at QuikTrip or www.TheArcsLights.org

Santa will not be available for photos this year as has been our tradition in the past.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.