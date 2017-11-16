Wichita State men’s basketball to play in 2018 Charleston Classic

ESPN Events Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The field for the 2018 Gildan Charleston Classic has been determined, with Alabama, Appalachian State, Ball State, Davidson, Northeastern, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Wichita State. The eight-team field will compete in the early-season tournament from Thursday, Nov,15 through Sunday, Nov 18, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

  • Ball State completed its second straight 20-win season in 2016-17.
  • No. 19 Purdue advanced to the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
  • Virginia Tech earned a No. 9 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
  • No. 6 Wichita State advanced to at least the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.

This family-friendly tournament offers the teams a week of practice, play and experiences in and around historic Charleston.

Additional information, including travel packages, can be found on the Charleston Classic site at www.charlestonclassic.com.

The Gildan Charleston Classic is one of 11 college basketball events that is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.

