WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball team looked good in their two games at Koch Arena prior to next week’s Maui Invitational. But now the competition gets taken up a notch, and how the Shockers perform out in Hawaii will reveal the first real glimpse of how this team performs against high-level competition.

The Shockers start things off against Cal on Monday. That game will tip off at around 4 p.m. on ESPN2.