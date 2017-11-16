Wichita police collecting food for Food Bank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Patrol East community police officers are out collecting food for the Food Bank.

The officers are out at Walmart on East Kellogg until 4 p.m.

You can meet the officers and drop canned food items to patrol cruisers parked by the front doors.

All food will be delivered to help provide missing meals for those in need.

