Two accidental shootings occur in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently investigated two accidental shootings that involved hunting.

Both shootings occurred while people were hunting in Barton County. The victims received minor wounds.

Officials want to remind everyone to observe safe hunting practices.

Know what is beyond your target

Do not shoot through tree rows and shelter belts if people are on the other side

Be mindful that some of the pellets from a shotgun round will go past your target

