Two accidental shootings occur in Barton County

By Published: Updated:
Hunting (KSN File Photo)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently investigated two accidental shootings that involved hunting.

Both shootings occurred while people were hunting in Barton County. The victims received minor wounds.

Officials want to remind everyone to observe safe hunting practices.

  • Know what is beyond your target
  • Do not shoot through tree rows and shelter belts if people are on the other side
  • Be mindful that some of the pellets from a shotgun round will go past your target

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s