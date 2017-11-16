Tuesday at 10: Stepping Up to Save

KSNW-TV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighting is a truly a service job and here in Kansas, it takes on a whole different meaning. The U.S. Fire Administration says 80-percent of fire departments in Kansas are volunteer.

Volunteers across Kansas are answering the call to help.

“You have to survive on volunteers. You have to have those volunteers.”

But as more volunteers retire, fewer are answering the call to help. How dire is the situation for our communities in Kansas?

KSN’s Chris Arnold talks to those volunteers who risk their lives to save yours. Why your volunteer firefighters are so important to keeping you safe, in “Stepping up to Save”, Tuesday at 10 on KSN.

