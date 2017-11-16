Suspect arrested in homicide

Related Coverage Sheriff looking for suspect in homicide after woman’s body was found Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man wanted in connection to a woman’s death last month is now behind bars.

Last month, a passerby found Tamsen Kayzer lying next to the road near the train tracks in the 10800 block of South Meridian.

Responding deputies noticed trauma to the Kayzer’s body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Darnell Coleman is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of intentional first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

