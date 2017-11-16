Sedgwick County Zoo announces birth of lion cubs

By Published:
(Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A welcome is in order for two African lion cubs that were recently born at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, the cubs were born in the late hours of October 21 to parents Patty, 2, and Michael, 9.

The cubs are in healthy and thriving, but it is too soon to determine the genders of the cubs.

The cubs and their mom will remain in their den until the cubs are big enough to explore their outdoor habitat and when temperatures are more suitable. Live video from the den will be streamed in Munabi’s Hut located in the Pride of the Plains exhibit so guests can check in on them.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s