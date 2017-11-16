Sedgwick County Zoo announces birth of lion cubs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A welcome is in order for two African lion cubs that were recently born at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, the cubs were born in the late hours of October 21 to parents Patty, 2, and Michael, 9.

The cubs are in healthy and thriving, but it is too soon to determine the genders of the cubs.

The cubs and their mom will remain in their den until the cubs are big enough to explore their outdoor habitat and when temperatures are more suitable. Live video from the den will be streamed in Munabi’s Hut located in the Pride of the Plains exhibit so guests can check in on them.

