Rock singer Etheridge pleads guilty to possessing marijuana

BOWBELLS, N.D. (AP) — Grammy-winning rock singer Melissa Etheridge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana in North Dakota.

KMOT-TV reports an attorney for the California musician entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday. Under a proposed order, Etheridge would pay a fine of $750 and serve unsupervised probation.

Etheridge was arrested in August when investigators found marijuana on her tour bus as it crossed from Canada into the U.S. Etheridge, who is a cancer survivor, has said she believes in the medicinal applications of cannabis.

Etheridge’s attorney, Thomas Dickson, says the musician has a legal permit allowing her to use medical marijuana in California. If Etheridge meets conditions of the proposed order over the next six months, the charge will be dismissed.

