Regents approve indoor practice facility for Kansas football

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas can proceed with plans to build a $26 million indoor practice facility for its football team.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously authorized Kansas to change its current capital improvement program to include the practice facility. The university hasn’t chosen a location for the building.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the Kansas Athletics Department wants to build the facility close to Memorial Stadium. The indoor practice facility is part of a $300 million renovation project planned for Memorial Stadium.

Chancellor Doug Girod said the new facilities will help Kansas improve its struggling football program, noting that the Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team without a dedicated indoor practice facility.

He said the university hopes to finish the project before the 2018 season.

