Regents approve indoor practice facility for Kansas football

By Published:
(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas can proceed with plans to build a $26 million indoor practice facility for its football team.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously authorized Kansas to change its current capital improvement program to include the practice facility. The university hasn’t chosen a location for the building.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the Kansas Athletics Department wants to build the facility close to Memorial Stadium. The indoor practice facility is part of a $300 million renovation project planned for Memorial Stadium.

Chancellor Doug Girod said the new facilities will help Kansas improve its struggling football program, noting that the Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team without a dedicated indoor practice facility.

He said the university hopes to finish the project before the 2018 season.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s