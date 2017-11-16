Police: Man accidentally shoots himself, wife at church

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a man accidentally shot himself and his wife while showing off his gun in church.

Tellico Plains Police Chief Russ Parks told The Knoxville News Sentinel that members of the First United Methodist Church were talking about guns in churches.

Parks said the man pulled out .380 caliber Ruger handgun, removed the magazine, cleared the chamber, and showed the gun. He put the magazine back in and returned the gun to its holster.

When someone asked if they could see the gun, he pulled it out saying the gun was not loaded and pulled the trigger.

Parks said the bullet sliced the man’s palm, then entered the left side of his wife’s abdomen and exited the right side.

The couple, in their 80s, were flown to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s