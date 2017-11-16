Officials consider changing work release center to second jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking at ways to help ease the overcrowding of the jail.

One solution would be to re-purpose the work release center.

Officials say they are looking into using it as a place to house inmates.

But in order for that to happen, they have to get approval from the city of Wichita and let residents in the area know about the change.

They say the public shouldn’t worry about safety because it will operate the same as the current jail.

“We’re actually making it a more secure facility plus we’re saving the tax payers upwards a couple million dollars a year by doing this,” said Col. Brenda Dietzman, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Dietzman says she doesn’t know the exact amount the county would save but hopes it would be between 1 and 1.5 million dollars.

The work release program isn’t done, Dietzman says that program would be moved to the Sedgwick County Division of Corrections.