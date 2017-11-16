Multiple fire units battling fire at North Newton Co-Op

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews from multiple departments are on the scene of a building fire in North Newton.

According to Harvey County authorities, the fire is in a building on the Co-Op campus at 1911 N. Main in North Newton. The grain elevator is not on fire.

All of North Newton fire units are currently on the scene. Hesston Fire Department is also responding to the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It is unclear what started the fire.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. More details will be provided once they become available.

