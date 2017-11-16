Man after Kansas officer pays his tab: ‘All cops aren’t bad, they’ll buy you a Big Mac’

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Sergeant is giving back to others in a unique way.

“I don’t need any thank you’s. I don’t need anything. I just hopefully put a little happiness to start their morning out,” said the 23-year veteran of the force.

The sergeant, who doesn’t want to be identified, starts his morning with a stop at the Haysville McDonald’s.

“If there’s no emergency, the first thing I’m looking for, just like anybody with a routine I’ve got to get my morning caffeine, so I come here to get my tea, maybe a little breakfast,” he said.

The employees at the McDonald’s know the sergeant by name.

“The people here at the Haysville McDonald’s are awesome, good people, hard-working, so it always puts a smile on my face,” he said.

The workers and customers at the fast food joint tell KSN the sergeant puts a smile on their faces too.

“I think it’s a great thing to see. It’s something that we love to see. It’s a good story. It makes for a good situation and I hope that it outweighs some of the negativity that is going on in the law enforcement world today,” said resident Jeff Cole.

The sergeant doesn’t just order an unsweetened ice tea each time he goes through the McDonald’s drive thru, he also pays the bill for the person behind him in line.

“I would guess that he probably does it daily. If not he does it three to four times a week. It’s not something you’re expecting, but it’s a great feeling then you just pay-it-forward to the next people,” said Cole who has received several free meals from the sergeant.

“I’ve been blessed and I feel like it’s a small price to pay to brighten other people’s day,” the sergeant said.

The sergeant said he started paying for other people’s meals several years ago after several strangers offered to pay his tabs.

“When we would go to eat, you know, some other sheriffs folks and me and somebody would pick up our tab,” he said. “It meant a lot to us and then we started trying to pass that along.”

Recently KSN rode along with the sergeant as he paid for a stranger’s meal.

“Cop paid for my dinner tonight. I was pretty shocked. I was speeding a little bit there so I thought I was going to get pulled over, but it’s all good now. I got a Big Mac,” said Joseph Morse.

“I’m glad that people appreciate it and like I said hopefully I’m putting a smile on somebody’s face first thing in the morning,” the sergeant said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.