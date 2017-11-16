Kansas State football to play Missouri in 2022 and 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A rivalry that dates back to 1909 and almost a century of conference affiliation will recommence in 2022 and 2023 as Kansas State and Missouri have agreed to a home-and-home football series, Athletics Director Gene Taylor has announced.

The series will begin on September 10, 2022, when the Wildcats and Tigers square off in Manhattan and will conclude on September 16, 2023, with a game in Columbia, Missouri.

“We are pleased to announce a home-and-home with a very quality opponent in Missouri,” said Taylor. “The combination of needing a Power Five opponent on the schedule each year and being able to work with a regional institution that we have such a strong football history with, made perfect sense for K-State. I know our fans will be excited to play the Tigers again, and we look forward to two outstanding games in 2022 and 2023.”

Missouri leads the all-time series, 60-32-5, with the Wildcats taking a 24-17 win in 2011 when the two teams last played as Big 12 Conference opponents. K-State is 15-5 in the last 20 meetings between the two schools, which included a streak of 13 straight wins from 1993-2005.

The non-conference series with Missouri is the latest in recent announced Power 5 matchups as the Wildcats are slated to play Mississippi State in 2018 and 2019, Vanderbilt in 2020, Stanford in 2021, Arizona in 2024 and 2025, Washington State in 2026 and 2029, Colorado in 2027 and 2028 and Rutgers in 2030 and 2031.