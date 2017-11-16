Kansas State football to play Missouri in 2022 and 2023

Kansas State Athletics Published:
Kansas State player before an NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A rivalry that dates back to 1909 and almost a century of conference affiliation will recommence in 2022 and 2023 as Kansas State and Missouri have agreed to a home-and-home football series, Athletics Director Gene Taylor has announced.

The series will begin on September 10, 2022, when the Wildcats and Tigers square off in Manhattan and will conclude on September 16, 2023, with a game in Columbia, Missouri.

“We are pleased to announce a home-and-home with a very quality opponent in Missouri,” said Taylor. “The combination of needing a Power Five opponent on the schedule each year and being able to work with a regional institution that we have such a strong football history with, made perfect sense for K-State. I know our fans will be excited to play the Tigers again, and we look forward to two outstanding games in 2022 and 2023.”

Missouri leads the all-time series, 60-32-5, with the Wildcats taking a 24-17 win in 2011 when the two teams last played as Big 12 Conference opponents. K-State is 15-5 in the last 20 meetings between the two schools, which included a streak of 13 straight wins from 1993-2005.

The non-conference series with Missouri is the latest in recent announced Power 5 matchups as the Wildcats are slated to play Mississippi State in 2018 and 2019, Vanderbilt in 2020, Stanford in 2021, Arizona in 2024 and 2025, Washington State in 2026 and 2029, Colorado in 2027 and 2028 and Rutgers in 2030 and 2031.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s