Fairmount survey results to be presented today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An effort is underway to enhance the safety of the Fairmount neighborhood. Wichita State University students collected input from residents about a variety of topics.

The effort started after Letitia Davis was sexually assaulted, beaten and set on fire at Fairmount Park.

According to the survey organizer, the Fairmount neighborhood always had connections to Wichita State. The president decided “enough is enough” and took action.

Students surveyed 400 residents, and today, the public can hear those results.

The survey was broken into three parts. The group will present part two, which focused on community needs.

The survey found that 38% of people said someone living with them didn’t have a job and 24% of people in the neighborhood were hungry, and 43% didn’t have adequate transportation.

It also showed 40% of residents have a child that needs assistance with homework. This was a number alarming to survey organizer Mark Glaser — saying it’s a problem they need to solve.

“If we can get in upstream and start changing these things from a very early time period, it’s much more cost-effective; and in the end, we’ll have a much more productive society,” said Glaser.

Once all three parts of the survey are presented to residents, the group plans to work with both private and public sectors to find a solution to each problem.

“What can the YMCA bring to the table? What can Wichita State do in terms of afterschool education — reading, kinds of things,” said Glaser. “What can each of these organizations do and contribute to sort of this whole piece?”

The public can learn more about the survey findings at the Fairmount Coffee Company at 1 p.m.