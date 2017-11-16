East Kellogg traffic to begin using frontage roads this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – East Kellogg drivers will experience a significant traffic change on Saturday, November 18 as construction from Webb Road to K-96 progresses.

At approximately 7 a.m., new frontage roads along the north and south of East Kellogg will open to traffic from Greenwich to Zelta. Side roads in this area will be closed for a few minutes as traffic is shifted onto the new frontage roads.

Once this transition occurs, Kellogg traffic will utilize the frontage roads between Webb and Zelta. It will allow for work to begin on the freeway.

Left turns are still restricted at Webb but will be allowed at Greenwich and Zelta. Speed limits will remain at 40 mph on the frontage roads throughout the project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed to improve their travel during these changes and throughout the project. More information is available at http://www.e54ict.com/.

