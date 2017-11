A win, and you get a chance to play for a state title. Derby has won back to back 6A state titles in 2015 and 2016. To get a chance at three in a row, the Panthers face Wichita Northwest in the state semi-finals Friday night at Northwest.

Derby squeaked out a close one in sectionals versus Lawrence Free State, winning 55-49 in overtime. Meanwhile, Northwest crushed Garden City 49-6 to advance to Friday’s showdown.