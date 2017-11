WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Holcomb Longhorns are no strangers to making it to sub-state. For every member of this year’s team, that’s all they’ve ever known.

Holcomb will try to get revenge for their lone regular season loss of the year when they host the Scott City Beavers tomorrow in the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Be sure to tune into KSN News at 5, 6 for live reports from Holcomb, and to Friday Football Fever for all the highlights and postgame recaps!