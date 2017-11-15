Wichita Thunder fall 2-1 in OT to Kansas City Mavericks

Wichita, KS (Nov. 15th) – Darren Nowick scored just 19 seconds into overtime and the Kansas City Mavericks handed Wichita its first overtime loss of the season by the final of 2-1 on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Both goaltenders were outstanding in the contest, combining to stop 61 shots on net. Tyler Parsons earned his fourth win of the season while Shane Starrett suffered his first loss past regulation.

In the first, Mike McMurtry took a long outlet pass up the right wing and beat Starrett with a wrist shot to make it 1-0.

Zach O’Brien tied the game in the second period after receiving a beautiful pass from Istvan Sofron and one-timed it past Parsons.

Both teams had scoring chances denied in the third frame. Starrett and Parsons stopped all 20 shots they faced. Wichita killed off a late penalty after Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin was called for hauling down Hunter Smith. The game headed into overtime for the third time at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Darrren Nowick made quick work in the extra session. He batted a rebound out of the air just 16 seconds in and gave the visitors a 2-1 win.

O’Brien netted his fifth goal of the season while Sofron remained hot with an assist. Wichita falls to 2-1 in games decided in overtime.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-4 on the man advantage and is 0-for-12 against the Thunder this season.

The Thunder opens a two-game set on Saturday night against Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

