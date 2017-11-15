Wichita boy gets to be ‘pilot for a day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Many young kids dream of being a firefighter or a policeman.

But for one little boy, his dream is to be a pilot.

So the flight crew at McConnell Air Force Base worked to make it a reality.

Grayson Westeman’s smile is one his family gets to see often.

But it was especially evident when the three-year-old got a behind-the-scenes tour with the 344th Air Refueling Squadron.

“He loves planes and really anything with wheels and so we said sure, and so that’s really why we’re here is just to you know let him have some fun,” said Raegen Westeman, Grayson’s mother.

Grayson was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 13 weeks old, and his family says he has one month of treatment left.

And for this little guy who has been through so much, there’s no better way to spend time than letting him live out his dream.

“It actually started, he likes to watch a show called Mighty Machines and so they have like planes and trains and race cars and so, and he has tons of plane toys,” said Raegen.

The experience wasn’t only a fulfilling one for Grayson.

“The second he was in the simulator and when he was touring the plane upstairs, you could just see the smile on his face and that alone makes everything that we do worth it,” said 1st Lt. Travis Frazier, a pilot with the 344th Air Refueling Squadron.

The Westeman family says they are grateful for the opportunity.

“I think he loved it. He, when we were coming here, he was asking if he could drive the plane,” said Raegen. “But I think he had a fun time.”

Grayson’s day as a pilot was made possible by the McConnell Air Force Base and the Children’s Miracle Network at Via Christi.