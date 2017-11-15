Taylor Swift shows up to Target to buy her new album ‘Reputation’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People shopping at a Nashville Target store on Tuesday got quite a surprise.

Superstar Taylor Swift showed up to buy her new album “Reputation”.

Swift stopped to take photos with fans and sign copies of her new album, which dropped last Friday and has since garnered positive reviews.

