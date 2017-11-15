Taylor Swift shows up to Target to buy her new album ‘Reputation’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People shopping at a Nashville Target store on Tuesday got quite a surprise.

Superstar Taylor Swift showed up to buy her new album “Reputation”.

Swift stopped to take photos with fans and sign copies of her new album, which dropped last Friday and has since garnered positive reviews.

Check out some tweets from fans below, and click here to see them from your mobile device.

Just made Taylor Swift laugh at @Target and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/cgHUsxdpDG — Chandler Turner (@jchandlerturner) November 15, 2017

Video of Taylor with Fan's inside Target in Nashville via Taylor's Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/zXZjPMeaA9 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) November 15, 2017

Taylor Swift went to Target Store and meet with fans in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/M1r5xede92 — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) November 15, 2017

reasons why I love nashville: I just ran into @taylorswift13 at target pic.twitter.com/9pCGdyND3Q — abbie jean (@AbbieDierbeck) November 15, 2017

