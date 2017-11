WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a resounding 70 percent of the vote, Scott City vs. Holcomb is this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week! The matchup is a rematch of a week two showdown that Scott City won 23-14.

Both teams are no strangers to postseason success, and be sure to tune into KSN the rest of the week for coverage of both teams leading up to the Friday’s big game!