Scott City looking to punch their ticket to a state championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Beavers have won 11 straight games en route to Friday’s Game of the Week matchup against rival Holcomb. This is a team with plenty of experience, and one that won’t be fazed playing in a tough road atmosphere.

The Beavers are excited to see if they can keep their perfect season going and advance to the 4A-II state championship game. And doing so by beating one of their biggest rivals would definitely make it even sweeter! Tune into Friday Football Fever for highlights of this big showdown and plenty others.