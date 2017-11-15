Police search for suspect who robbed a Payless Shoe store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released photos of the suspect who entered the Payless Shoe Source in the 2100 block of North Amidon and robbed it over the weekend.

The suspect indicated he had a gun and demanded money. Money was given to the suspect. The suspect fled in a dark green mid to late 90’s car.

If anyone has any information about the pictured suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

