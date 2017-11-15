One man injured during shooting and robbery in northeast Wichita

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened in the 2900 block of Meadow Oak street. It is near 29th and Woodlawn.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg inside a vehicle on the street. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“He was here to visit a resident when he was approached by a man on foot who demanded property from him,” said Sgt. Dan Harty, Wichita Police Department. “This suspect also robbed some individuals who were outside of the vehicle.”

Police are interviewing the four others that were also robbed while waiting for the person to arrive. Right now, police are still searching for the suspect.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s