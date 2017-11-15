One man injured during shooting and robbery in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. It happened in the 2900 block of Meadow Oak street. It is near 29th and Woodlawn.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg inside a vehicle on the street. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“He was here to visit a resident when he was approached by a man on foot who demanded property from him,” said Sgt. Dan Harty, Wichita Police Department. “This suspect also robbed some individuals who were outside of the vehicle.”

Police are interviewing the four others that were also robbed while waiting for the person to arrive. Right now, police are still searching for the suspect.

