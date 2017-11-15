One man dead after drive-by shooting

Wichita PD on scene of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Gidley in south Wichita.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is dead after an overnight drive-by shooting in south Wichita.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a drive-by around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Gidley — just west of 31st and Hydraulic streets.

Officers said they found a 30-40 year old man laying on the curb with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wichita police could not provide any suspect information, as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

“We are processing the scene, documenting the scene, interviewing any potential witnesses,” said Sgt. Donald Kimball, with the Wichita Police Department.

This is Wichita’s 28th homicide this year.

Police said more information will be released later this morning at the media briefing.

KSN will bring you updates as more information gets released.

