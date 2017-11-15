Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in serious condition after being stabbed in Newton Wednesday.

According to authorities with the Newton Police Department, a 37-year-old man walked into the Newton Medical Center with a stab wound around 5:00 p.m. Initially the man would not provide information to authorities about the details surrounding the stabbing.

When further questioned, he told officers he had been jumped near the Dollar General on E. 4th Street by unknown people.

The man was taken to Wichita for further medical care.

Authorities have not been able to find evidence of the attack and officers are investigating.

