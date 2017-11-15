Man arrested after shots fired in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is behind bars after firing shots during a domestic disturbance in Newton Wednesday night.

According to the Newton Police Department, a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of E. 8th Street in Newton was made around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an intoxicated man in a garage who surrendered without incident. Upon further investigation, officers learned an altercation took place between the man and other family members.

The man reportedly brandished a handgun and fired several shots into the ceiling and family members struggled with him to take the gun from him. Authorities said the man also attempted to get a rifle to use, but family members were able to prevent him from getting one.

The man has been booked into the Harvey County Detention Center on four counts of aggravated assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.