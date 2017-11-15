Lyon County remains unidentified 6 months after discovery

NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (AP) – Human remains found more than six months ago in Lyon County still haven’t been identified.

A skull was found April 29 near the Neosho River just outside of Neosho Rapids. Lyon County officers later found more remains.

The remains were wrapped in a bed sheet and comforter. A digital watch also was found.

The Emporia Gazette reports an autopsy indicated the remains were a male who might have been of mixed race. He was between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-6 and possibly of middle-to-late age. His long hair was blonde, white or gray. The man also had scoliosis.

The man apparently died between 2013 and 2016.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said says a private lab is testing DNA to help with identification and national organizations for missing people have been notified.

