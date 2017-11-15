Kansas agencies seek $274 million in new funding next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – State agencies have asked for more than $274 million in new funding for next year just months after Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback called the current budget bloated.

The agencies are collectively seeking a 4.1 percent increase in spending in next year’s general fund budget. The Wichita Eagle reports preliminary budget requests for the next fiscal year became public when agencies presented them to a legislative committee last week.

One agency seeks money to restore earlier cuts to universities. Another wants money to eliminate waiting lists for people with disabilities. A third wants more money for social workers.

The requests do not include additional spending for schools.

Legislative leaders have created a committee after the Kansas Supreme Court decision last month which struck down the state’s education funding formula as unconstitutional.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.