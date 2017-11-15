Haysville contractor fined for deceptive practices

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) – A Haysville contractor has agreed to pay more than $50,000 for deceptive practices against four consumers, three of whom were elderly.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday that Bradley Rodgers, the owner of Rogers Contracting, will pay the money for failing to give consumers notice that they had three days to cancel their contracts with his company.

When one consumer chose not to hire his company after a free estimate, Rogers threatened to sue her. The district attorney said Rogers threatened to sue two other homeowners who complained the scope and price of their projects changed without their consent. Information on the fourth customer’s case was not released.

Rogers voluntarily entered into the consent judgment without admitting to the allegations.

