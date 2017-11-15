Dozens gather for public meeting over chemical testing concerns

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) – Proposed chemical testing at a former Indian school in Oklahoma has residents there voicing their concerns and frustrations.

Wednesday night, about 45 residents from Newkirk and surrounding areas were at city hall for a public meeting.

They learned details about the department of Homeland Security’s proposed chemical test at the Chilocco Indian School.

DHS says they will test inert chemical and biological simulants next year, and that the chemicals are harmless.

Shineesta Adams lived in the area until the school closed in 1980. She hopes the chemical testing will be stopped.

“My hope is that all our voices were heard and that Homeland Security does, will put a stop to this, because there are too many concerns out here,” said Adams.

There is another public meeting Thursday night in Arkansas City at the senior center, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Many residents at the meeting tonight, including Adams, say they do plan to attend.

